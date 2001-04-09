500 Mile Email

500 Mile Email is a curated list of absurd software bug stories and weekly newsletter. It's maintained by me, Harley Hicks, and is named after one of my favorite stories, "We can't send mail more than 500 miles". Know a great story? Send it my way.


The Wi-Fi only works when it's raining • Predrag Gruevski • Apr 01, 2024

Dad wants to get on Facebook, so we have to do another rain dance.

Added: Apr 02, 2024

Source: predr.ag

Categories: Hardware, Networking

Application crashes when I drink coke • Kaushik Raghavan • Oct 03, 2017

Not when drinking coffee though.

Added: Oct 09, 2023

Source: www.linkedin.com

Categories: Software

Crashes only on Wednesdays • Jani Patokallio • Jul 29, 2015

"...there’s always a logical explanation for it that you can find if you dig deep enough..."

Added: Oct 09, 2023

Source: gyrovague.com

Categories: Software, Hardware

GZIP exceptions, but only on hot or rainy days • Alex Yorke • Nov 11, 2022

Sorry, I can't unzip that file today. Hoping for better weather tomorrow.

Added: Oct 09, 2023

Submitted by: rakshazi

Source: alexyorke.github.io

Categories: Electricity

We had a unit test once which only failed on Sundays • qntm • Oct 16, 2015

Unit tests need a day of rest too

Added: Oct 09, 2023

Source: qntm.org

Categories: Software

How Space Weather Can Influence Elections on Earth • Becky Ferreira • Feb 17, 2017

"The real alien voter fraud is genuinely coming from outside our planet."

Added: Sep 27, 2023

Source: www.vice.com

Categories: Electricity, Hardware

100 Parking Tickets • NV • Jan 01, 2004

A Californian's clever license plate choice turns into a comedy of errors.

Added: Sep 24, 2023

Submitted by: nzealand

Source: 100parkingtickets.com

Categories:

CPU Core Speed stuck at 0.80GHz Latitude e7440 • Mahsoudi.Hamza • Apr 23, 2018

"C" is for CPU

Added: Sep 24, 2023

Submitted by: Georg v. Breitenbuch

Source: www.dell.com

Categories: Hardware

Excel, Email and Electricity • nspectre • Oct 30, 2018

'Twas a simple attachment that caused it.

Added: Sep 24, 2023

Submitted by: Nekhrimah

Source: old.reddit.com

Categories: Electricity,, Networking

How Justice Clarence Thomas uncovered a seven-year-old bug in my computer program • Franklin Chen • Jan 18, 2013

"THOMAS not found"

Added: Sep 24, 2023

Submitted by: Kamath

Source: franklinchen.com

Categories: Software

Instagram's Time Capsule Bug • Harley Hicks • Sep 24, 2023

This is a feature, not a bug.

Added: Sep 24, 2023

Source: harley.hicks.house

Categories: Software

Toyota Case: Single Bit Flip That Killed • Junko Yoshida • Oct 25, 2013

An extremely interesting case where software bugs can kill.

Added: Aug 06, 2023

Source: www.eetimes.com

Categories: Hardware, Software

The greatest bug I never fixed • Henning Koch • Apr 28, 2010

World of Warcraft can be a little too realistic sometimes.

Added: Aug 03, 2023

Source: blog.makandra.com

Categories: Video Games

Xenon Death Flash: a free physics lesson • Liz Upton • Feb 09, 2015

The Raspberry Pi 2 is camera-shy

Added: Aug 02, 2023

Source: www.raspberrypi.com

Categories: Electricity, Hardware

The curious case of the disappearing Polish S • Marcin Wichary • Feb 02, 2015

One keyboard bug three decades in the making

Added: May 07, 2023

Source: medium.engineering

Categories: Software, Hardware

Can't stream rock music, only classical • mikeash • Dec 14, 2012

Guess our decisions made for party music.

Added: May 04, 2023

Submitted by: Robin Reel

Source: www.reddit.com

Categories: Software, Networking

Putting The Cart Before The Bee • Nate Purkeypile • Aug 17, 2021

Some bugfixes just cause other bugs.

Added: May 03, 2023

Submitted by: Gargaj

Source: twitter.com

Categories: Video Games

Janet Jackson had the power to crash laptop computers • Raymond Chen • Aug 16, 2022

Couldn't handle the heat

Added: Apr 30, 2023

Submitted by: Calimero

Source: devblogs.microsoft.com

Categories: Software, Hardware

Sysadmin war story: “The network ate my font!” • Aleksey Tsalolikhin • Sep 13, 2017

The network is very hungry

Added: Apr 29, 2023

Submitted by: Aleksey Tsalolikhin

Source: verticalsysadmin.com

Categories: Networking, Hardware

Todd Howard on chickens reporting crimes in Skyrim • Owen Hill • Oct 05, 2011

Snitches get scritches

Added: Apr 27, 2023

Source: www.pcgamer.com

Categories: Video Games

Collateral Damage • Ralf Maximus • Apr 25, 2023

A field technician must use all their skills to solve the mystery of a label printer constantly crashing and discovers an unexpected source of interference.

Categories: Hardware, Electricity

Dwarf Fortress - The Mystery of the Dead Cats • Noclip • Jun 09, 2020

"I have a problem with my tavern. There's a bunch of dead cats in there, and I don't know why."

Added: Jul 01, 2021

Submitted by: lablab

Source: www.youtube.com

Categories: Software, Video Games

Print this file, your printer will jam • Ned Batchelder • Nov 24, 2008

"We were no strangers to jammed printers, but a particular file that could jam the printer? Yeah, right. It was crazy."

Added: Jul 01, 2021

Submitted by: Silas Reel

Source: nedbatchelder.com

Categories: Hardware

The NULL-byte Serial-Port Killer • khendron • Jul 21, 2020

Debugging hardware from paper recordings doesn't sound like my idea of a fun time.

Added: Jul 22, 2020

Submitted by: khendron

Source: www.reddit.com

Categories: Hardware, Networking

"the game thinks my companions are dead" bug • Taylor Swope • Dec 29, 2019

In which an Outer Worlds developer tries to fix a mysterious game-breaking bug.

Added: Jul 21, 2020

Source: twitter.com

Categories: Software, Video Games

iPhones Are Allergic to Helium • Kyle Wiens • Oct 30, 2018

Apparently your pocket computer has a slight allergy.

Added: Jul 21, 2020

Source: www.ifixit.com

Categories: Hardware

The Great Bug Hunt • Allen Pike • May 30, 2018

An infuriating bug eludes a group of Xbox game developers.

Added: Jul 21, 2020

Source: allenpike.com

Categories: Hardware, Video Games

The wrong error message • Andrew McFadden • Apr 12, 2015

When the developers create the first account on their newly launched service, they get a very unexpected error message.

Added: Jul 21, 2020

Source: fadden.com

Categories: Software

What's the hardest bug you've debugged? • Dave Baggett • Apr 24, 2015

Crash Bandicoot was innovative for many reasons, but they pushed the Playstation hardware a bit further than Sony expected.

Added: Jul 21, 2020

Source: www.quora.com

Categories: Hardware, Video Games

I Love the Smell of Popcorn in the Morning • Bruce Johnson • Nov 07, 2013

"For the most part, the upgrades happened without issue. New hardware would be ordered and installed by a local IT person, data migrated and business carried on as usual. Except for when it didn't. When this happened, corporate sent out James. A.K.A. 'The Cleaner'."

Added: Jul 20, 2020

Source: thedailywtf.com

Categories: Networking, Windows

A Story About 'Magic' • Guy Lewis Steele, Jr. • Feb 19, 1979

The story of the mysterious magic switch on the side of the MIT AI Lab PDP-10.

Added: Jul 17, 2020

Source: github.com

Categories: Electricity, Networking

Server 54, Where Are You? • InformationWeek • Apr 09, 2001

A long lost server is uncovered.

Added: Jul 17, 2020

Source: www.informationweek.com

Categories: Networking

The Best Debugging Story I’ve Ever Heard • Patrick Thomson • Dec 28, 2010

This one required calling in "The Expert".

Added: Jul 17, 2020

Source: patrickthomson.tumblr.com

Categories: Storage, Networking

Why does man print “gimme gimme gimme” at 00:30? • Jaroslav Kucera • Nov 20, 2017

An old silly joke goes wrong.

Added: Jul 17, 2020

Source: unix.stackexchange.com

Categories: Command Line, Software, Linux

Debugging Behind the Iron Curtain • Jake Poz • Aug 19, 2010

A computer and a radioactive cow walk into a bar.

Added: Jul 16, 2020

Source: www.jakepoz.com

Categories: Networking, Storage

Openoffice can’t print on Tuesdays • Steve Paine • Apr 28, 2009

"My wife has complained that open office will never print on Tuesdays!?!"

Added: Jul 16, 2020

Source: bugs.launchpad.net

Categories: Hardware, Software, Linux

We can't send mail more than 500 miles • Trey Harris • Sep 24, 2002

The story that inspired this site! What do you do when someones tells you that your email server won't send emails further than 500 miles?

Added: Jul 16, 2020

Source: www.ibiblio.org

Categories: Email, Networking

